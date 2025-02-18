Winter Storm Inbound Tuesday Night, Wednesday Morning

Stay weather aware Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we have another winter storm blowing through and it will crank out potentially significant snowfall! We'll end up cloudy and cold Tuesday with flurries and isolated snow showers possible and highs in the 20s in the Bluegrass, near freezing south. Moisture ramps up overnight as low-pressure approaches and widespread snow will develop. With very cold Arctic air in place we'll see higher snowfall ratios- the dry, powdery stuff. Road conditions will deteriorate and blowing snow will drop visibility. Travel will become hazardous. A winter storm warning is in effect overnight bracketed north and south by a winter weather advisory. Snowfall totals will range from a couple of inches in the advisory area up to 3" to 6"+ in the winter storm warning. Snow will wind down late Wednesday morning and bitterly cold air will settle in with highs in the upper teens to low 20s and lows on either side of zero through Friday.

