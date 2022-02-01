Winter Storm Increasingly Likely

Winter Storm Watches are posted for most of the area into Friday morning with warnings likely being issued either late tonight or tomorrow morning. The probability of a major winter storm continues to grow for most of Kentucky Thursday into Friday. We're looking at the increasing likelihood of significant amounts of freezing rain and ice as temperatures drop Thursday morning into the afternoon. Travel and infrastructure disruptions are possible Thursday into Friday as the freezing rain accumulates. Stay with LEX 18 StormTracker Weather for forecast updates as needed.

It should be noted that southern and southeastern Kentucky will see minimal impacts by comparison from this storm.