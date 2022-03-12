Winter Storm Is Here

The long advertised winter storm has arrived. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for nearly all of central, southern and eastern Kentucky tonight into Saturday. The snow arrived quickly as temperatures plummeted from afternoon highs around 60 to the 20s during the evening. As of late evening, most roads were still just wet, but with continued moderate to at times heavy snow and temperatures continuing to fall, many will become hazardous, snow covered and slick. Use extra care and allow for extra travel time tonight and Saturday morning.

There's been no change to our overall thinking with up to 2-5 inches possible around Lexington and 3 to 6 inches likely in most of eastern and southern Kentucky. A swath of higher snow totals is possible in the higher terrain of eastern Kentucky with 4 to 8 inches possible.

The other big story is the cold. By morning, some folks could be down into the teens with wind chill factors in the single digits to near 0. The cold will linger throughout Saturday with highs staying in the mid and upper 20s and chills in the single digits and teens.

Unless it's necessary, travel is not advised tonight and into at least Saturday morning.