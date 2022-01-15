Winter Storm Likely

We have transitioned to a WINTER STORM WARNING for nearly the entire area for Sunday and Sunday night. Significant amounts of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain are likely with deteriorating conditions developing Sunday afternoon. It could begin as a mix or even rain for some, but should transition to mostly snow as the afternoon progresses and there may be some heavier snowfall rates. Travel will likely be impacted Sunday afternoon and Sunday night which may last into Monday morning for some folks.

For Lexington we continue to forecast 2 to 5 inches of snow and there is a chance it could be slightly higher depending if less of a sleet mixture shows up and it ends up being all snow. Continue to stay with LEX 18 Storm Tracker Weather on air and online.