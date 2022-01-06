Watch
Winter Storm Warning has extended into Lexington, surrounding counties

Posted at 10:57 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 23:43:59-05

The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded north and west and now includes Lexington and surrounding counties east and west. The amount of snow expected has increased for tomorrow which triggered the expanded warning. Travel will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.

