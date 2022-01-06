Winter Storm Warning has extended into Lexington, surrounding counties

The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded north and west and now includes Lexington and surrounding counties east and west. The amount of snow expected has increased for tomorrow which triggered the expanded warning. Travel will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded north and west and now includes Lexington and surrounding counties east and west. The amount of snow expected has increased for tomorrow which triggered the expanded warning. Travel will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/VMlUZ0PGxy
— Bill Meck (@BillMeck) January 6, 2022