Winter Storm Warning Tonight

WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the southern half of the area. It's generally south of the Mountain Parkway and Highway 52 in central Kentucky. In this area we could see an additional 1 to 3 inches in the northern part of the warning area and 2 to 4 inches south of the Cumberland and Rogers Parkways.

A Snow Advisory is up to I-64 corridor. We could see anywhere from a coating to another inch on top of what has already fallen. Roads will remain snow covered in many places through tonight.

Another round of Arctic cold arrives with this snow. We'll be in the single digits with wind chills below zero as we start off Tuesday with highs only getting into the teens. We'll moderate to around freezing by Thursday, but that's in advance of the next and final push of Arctic air with this sequence. Snow will be a possibility again Thursday and Friday as we look at the next big thing out there.