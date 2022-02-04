Winter Storm Winds Down Friday

The ice storm is over but now the deep freeze sets in early in the weekend. But we're not completely out of the woods as far as wintry precipitation is concerned. Watch for scattered snow showers as well as lingering light freezing drizzle that could put down minor to light accumulation and a glaze of ice on top of what's already accumulated, mainly in the morning. Road conditions will remain rough... snow, sleet and slush covered with slow going on the commute. A winter weather advisory remains in effect Friday morning. With highs only in the 20s and a north wind we will stay cold with a wind chill making it feel like it's in the single digits and teens at times. We're mostly cloudy and frigid overnight, Saturday morning lows will drop to the single digits and even with some sunshine to work with Saturday will stay in the 20s.

