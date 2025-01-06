Winter Storms Slowly Winds Down Monday

Our first big winter storm throws one more round our way with a parting shot of snow as low pressure tracks east. Expect another 1/2" to 1" with isolated totals up to 2" on top of all the snow and ice already on the ground. Lexington picked up a record 5.5" of snow Sunday with around 0.5" of ice from freezing rain. With highs in the upper 20s and a north wind around 10 to 15 mph with 20 to 30 mph gusts, watch for falling branches and blowing snow. Sporadic power outages will still be possible and hazardous side road conditions are likely. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Monday evening. Next up: the DEEP FREEZE! Arctic air clamps down on the Commonwealth through midweek with absolutely frigid, pipe bursting temperatures, our coldest air of the season. Expect highs in the low to mid 20s and single digit, near zero lows Tuesday through Thursday. We are tracking another round of winter weather to start the weekend.