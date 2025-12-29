Winter Takes Over Again

After record setting warmth at the end of the weekend and an overnight round of gusty showers, winter comes roaring in again Monday with significantly colder air invading. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy with flurries and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. A gusty (up to 30 mph) west/northwest wind will make it feel that much more raw out there. Expect the wind chill to stay in the teens during the day and single digits overnight. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs around freezing and another jump to the low 40s for the last day of 2025.