Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Morning

Active weather fires up again Thursday and this time the precipitation will come in two waves. The morning round that sparked the winter weather advisory for the Bluegrass will throw light freezing rain and drizzle our way. Watch for an icy commute in spots with slick, hazardous road conditions possible for a few hours. That round winds downs but the second wave rolls in with a warm front later in the day. This will be widespread (moderate to heavy at times) cold rain with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in the Bluegrass and pushing 50° down south. A flood watch is in effect southeast through Friday morning for an additional 1" to 2" of rain with isolated 3" totals that could lead to localized flooding. We'll dry out but stay chilly this weekend as high pressure takes over.