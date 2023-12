After today's snow showers, a small batch of Arctic air is arriving tonight. With a stiff breeze through the evening temperatures will fall quickly with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Tuesday is going to be a sunny but really cold day with highs only getting into the upper 30s.

The warm up really kicks in starting Wednesday as high temperatures will jump up to around 50. The warm up keeps going and lasts all the way until at least Christmas.