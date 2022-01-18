Winter's Next Shot

Even while it's thawing today, the next snow maker in the form of an Arctic cold front is lining up for Wednesday evening into Thursday AM. It will begin as rain during the day Wednesday and change to snow at or just after the evening commute Wednesday evening. A broad 2-4" of snow looks likely for most of us while a few pockets may get just a bit more depending on how quickly the change happens. There will be lighter amounts north (1-2") and south (1-3"). Very cold air follows Thursday morning.