Wintry Mix Winds Down Tuesday Morning

The miserable mix of snow, light freezing rain and cold rain will wind down across the area Tuesday morning but slick and potentially hazardous road conditions will persist with highs only making it close to freezing later in the day. Watch for freezing drizzle that could hang on into the afternoon. A winter weather advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass until early Tuesday afternoon but will continue overnight across southeastern counties where a light, wintry mix will redevelop overnight with additional light ice accumulation possible. Wednesday looks quiet, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.