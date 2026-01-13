Wintry pattern returns by Thursday

Our string of seasonal temperatures will come to a close as a cold front inches closer to the Bluegrass. This evening, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s as scattered showers move through the Commonwealth. By afternoon, we will struggle to reach the mid-40s, with a chance of a few snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Much colder weather continues through the end of the workweek, with highs in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the 10s. We will see more chances for snow showers as another front moves into the weekend, with subseasonal temperatures likely to linger into next week.