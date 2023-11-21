Watch Now
Wonderful Rain Today Sets Up A Dry Holiday

Most Of The Country Will Be Good
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 18:01:09-05

It's a huge travel day tomorrow, and for the most part, the weather is cooperating. Travel to New York or Boston may be impacted early by the same storm that brought our rain today. Flights around Charlotte may be impacted by rain as well. But, if you're driving from Kentucky, things are looking dry and cool almost everywhere within holiday driving distance.

Our Wednesday will feature a lot of clouds with some sun potential late in the afternoon. The clouds will keep temperatures pretty cool, just in the 40s.

That was VERY welcome rain! Lexington picked up just under an inch and a half with 1 inch plus amounts common across the area. It's the biggest rain in months.

The last time we had more rain in a day was at the end of June. The last time we had a combined 2 day total of an inch was back in August, so we've been really dry.

Today's rainfall also was 30% of our rain for the entire meteorological autumn season (September-November). A third of a season's rain in a day!

After some drizzle tonight, we'll be dry through Saturday.

