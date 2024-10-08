Wonderful Wednesday Weather

Hurricane Milton restrengthened late today as hurricane hunters found a central pressure back down to 905 mb...a nearly 20 mb drop from this afternoon. Winds are at 165mph. It will be weaker at landfall, but still a catastrophic hit near Tampa late tomorrow night is likely. Storm surge 12+ feet, wind gusts 120 mph or greater, a foot or more of rain, plus tornadoes are likely in many places in western and central Florida. The path likely goes over Orlando and exits near the Space Coast.

Our textbook fall weather continues. We've got bright sunny days (anyone seen a cloud the last couple of days?). The daytime temperatures are mild, but our nights are cool. We're dry through the next week. We'll also see a nice little warm up this weekend which will make the Keeneland/UK Daily Double a memorable one. There really isn't a drop of rain anywhere in sight for us.

Finally, our first frost may be lining up next week.

