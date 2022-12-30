Wrapping Up 2022 Warm and Wet

It's going to be a balmy start to the weekend and an unsettled end to the year. Expect partly sunny skies and another afternoon with well above normal highs soaring into the 60s thanks to a strong south wind. Showers fire up Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday. It will be a cloudy, wet and mild end to 2022 with showers winding down Saturday evening just in time to usher in 2023. New Year's Day will be uneventful with partly sunny skies and highs on either side of 60°. Another round of showers (and t-showers) will develop Monday night into Tuesday.