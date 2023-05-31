Wrapping Up May in the 80s

May ends and June begins in a bit of a summery groove with above normal highs in the mid 80s, mostly to partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and t-showers Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend we'll crank up the heat! High pressure will keep the sun shining, active weather suppressed and our first 90° highs of the year possible Friday through Sunday. A perfect weekend to hit the pool or take the boat out on the lake. Our next chance for rain doesn't develop until the middle of next week.

