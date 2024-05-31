Wrapping Up May with a Spectacular Friday

Friday is the last day in our run of spectacular late May days that started Memorial Day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. June (and meteorological summer) start Saturday and along with it... unsettled weather on the rise again. The good news, severe weather isn't expected but we will see scattered showers and storms developing, mainly in the afternoon and evening Saturday and continuing overnight into Sunday morning. We'll need to watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. If you're going to anything outside over the weekend (Railbird, the NCAA baseball tourney) you'll want to go prepared for passing showers and t-showers. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.