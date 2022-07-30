You Deserve a Break Saturday

Saturday looks good. Most importantly, Saturday looks DRY! Enjoy a brief reprieve from active weather with a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s. With lower humidity it will feel nice out there, a good day for mowing that out of control grass before the next round of rain rolls in late in the weekend. Watch for a few showers late Saturday night with a better chance for showers developing Sunday morning. Showers and t-showers are likely late Sunday, overnight and into Monday. We'll need to watch for torrential rain early in the week that could lead to more localized flooding. A pattern shift will set us up for a round of hot, steamy and summery weather closer to the middle of the week with highs pushing, if not exceeding, 90°.

