You Deserve a Break Saturday

More Showers and Storms Inbound Late in the Weekend
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 05:11:39-04

Saturday looks good. Most importantly, Saturday looks DRY! Enjoy a brief reprieve from active weather with a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s. With lower humidity it will feel nice out there, a good day for mowing that out of control grass before the next round of rain rolls in late in the weekend. Watch for a few showers late Saturday night with a better chance for showers developing Sunday morning. Showers and t-showers are likely late Sunday, overnight and into Monday. We'll need to watch for torrential rain early in the week that could lead to more localized flooding. A pattern shift will set us up for a round of hot, steamy and summery weather closer to the middle of the week with highs pushing, if not exceeding, 90°.

