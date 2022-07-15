Your Mid Summer Weekend Has Heat And Rain

After the rainfall 4th of July week, our drought situation eased. However, this week the rainfall has become pretty sparse, to non-existent, for most of us again. If things go as forecast, we should be easing that dry spell again. A broad area of 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible with the bulk of that falling Sunday afternoon into Monday.

With a good amount of moisture in place, a slow moving disturbance passing by to our north will be the triggering mechanism to kick off the widespread area of rainfall.

Our FutureTrack shows a line of showers and thunderstorms should arriving around midday on Sunday and then rain chances should hold on through most of Sunday afternoon and night. It's possible 1 or 2 of those storms could be strong, but for the most part these should be just good summertime thunderstorms. However, we'll be watching the MaxTrack Live Doppler just in case any storms do get stronger.

Rain chances will peak for us on Monday as the stalled front will begin to head back north. A lingering thunderstorm could last into Tuesday, but after that we should be drying out again.

Not only drying out, but heating up as well. We will likely touch the low 90s on Saturday and after a dip with the clouds and rain Sunday and Monday we should be well into the 90s by Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. If the rain underperfoms, as it has so many times the last few months, the heat that's on tap could be even more extreme.