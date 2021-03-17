Menu

Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Your StormTracker Forecast Gets Active Again

Strong Storms and Chillier Air on the Move
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday noon forecast
1.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
Posted at 4:15 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:57:50-04

Buckle up! After an absolutely spectacular Tuesday, showers and storms will be on the scene as early as Wednesday afternoon. A significant severe weather outbreak will hammer the deep south. We're running the northern edge, our best chance for the most widespread (and a few strong/severe) storms will fire up overnight into Thursday morning. We'll need to watch for damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will also take a hit as we wrap up the week. Highs will fall from around 70° Wednesday, into the 60s Thursday and bottom out in the upper 40s Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!