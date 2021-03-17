Your StormTracker Forecast Gets Active Again

Buckle up! After an absolutely spectacular Tuesday, showers and storms will be on the scene as early as Wednesday afternoon. A significant severe weather outbreak will hammer the deep south. We're running the northern edge, our best chance for the most widespread (and a few strong/severe) storms will fire up overnight into Thursday morning. We'll need to watch for damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will also take a hit as we wrap up the week. Highs will fall from around 70° Wednesday, into the 60s Thursday and bottom out in the upper 40s Friday.