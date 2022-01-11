Long-range look at the weekend

(LEX 18) — Well, here we go again…maybe. After last week, a lot of folks are a bit skittish about any time that ‘S’ word gets thought about, and, it is at least getting thought about here on Monday looking at next weekend.

So here’s what’s going on. In the big picture, we look to be making a fundamental pattern change. Over the last 6 weeks or so some extremely, and at times historically, cold air has been sitting on the west side of the continent while we’ve enjoyed a prolonged relatively warm period. A significant slab of that has now been displaced toward the eastern part of Canada, and the indications are that this is going to become the norm here for a while.

As this more cold than warm pattern takes shape, the jet stream now takes on a trough configuration over our part of the world. There are going to be impulses that periodically ride that jet stream with chances of precipitation with each. The path of these will determine whether or not we’ll be talking about snow, or whatever, in a few days.

So where are we? It looks like one of those impulses, and what could be a pretty decent one, will be in the neighborhood next weekend. This type of low is what’s called an Alberta Clipper that gets its genesis on the lee side of the Rockies around the province of Alberta (thus the clever name). As they drop south and southeastward, a primary characteristic of Clippers is that almost all the precip involved with them falls along and north of the track, which is why that’s critical. You get little, if any, snow south of the track.

The map associated with this story is from the morning Euro run, and it pretty much depicts a classic Clipper track that would bring us snow. The Canadian model is on a more traditional, and more common, northern variant showing a big snow north of the Ohio River. The GFS has been showing some snow but in a less organized system.

The bottom line from Monday…a 100-mile error from a model 5 days out is not that big a deal at all, but that 100 miles is huge for the real-world implications. That’s while we’ll continue to talk, analyze, and later this week make the call on where we think this Clipper will end up, but not today. The track on the models WILL vary from run to run and model to model for the next few days. At least it’s not a boring week!