Looking and feeling good for the Derby

Things lined up just right for this year’s “Run for the Roses” and really for the entire Derby weekend. High-pressure built-in right after the soggy Thursday we had last week, bringing back sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll keep that trend going today with very few clouds overhead and temperatures running around normal for the first weekend in May.

Looking ahead, Sunday will show mainly visual changes as clouds increase out ahead of the next storm system. Showers will have a chance to get going in the evening, but don’t expect much more than a few sprinkles or some light rain. Rain will be likely on Monday and really through the beginning of the week as active weather returns. Showers will continue, through Monday and Tuesday with thunderstorms also expected.

Temperatures remain above normal for now but will dip again with the next cold front. This front will bring temperatures from nice and mild to cooler than average as we move into the late part of the week upcoming. Temperatures will have another chance to get down to frost levels next weekend, so it’s probably a good idea to hold off on planting for at least through Mother’s Day.

