Snow advisory for central Kentucky, light snow expected on Friday

Posted at 11:49 PM, Jan 27, 2022
We've updated the snow forecast for Friday. Light snow arrives through the rest of the night and a Snow Advisory is up for parts of central Kentucky along I-64 and the Mountain Parkway which includes Lexington. Snowfall of less than an inch may impact travel during the morning commute.

Another round of snow is likely Friday afternoon. This will be in the form of squalls where it can snow hard briefly, but also have impacts on travel. Snowfall totals will range from a fraction of an inch to as much as 2 inches in the heavier snow squalls that form. Southeastern Kentucky will also see heavier snow into Friday evening.

