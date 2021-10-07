Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Several counties in Kentucky received tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening.

Starting around 6:30 p.m. LEX 18's Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck shared images of a strong thunderstorm moving through Lincoln County. The strong thunderstorm quickly moved to a tornado warning for the county.

A strong thunderstorm is located south of Stanford and Hustonville moving north. We're monitoring this storm very closely. Stay Weather Aware in Lincoln County and throughout central Kentucky this evening. pic.twitter.com/PlApuFEM8c — Bill Meck (@BillMeck) October 6, 2021

The warning for Lincoln County lasted until 7:30 p.m. along with Garrard and Boyle counties.

Courtesy of William Stauffer Tornado Warning from a Lake Herrington dock.

Courtesy of Brian Walls Tornado warning from Lincoln, Garrard, and Boyle county lines.

Shortly after the tornado warning expired, strong storms made their way through Garrard, Boyle, Mercer, and Woodford counties.

Clusters of thunderstorms then made their way from northern Jessamine into Fayette counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 8:48 p.m. and continued until 10 p.m. for Wayne County.

Strong thunderstorms producing torrential rain and intense lightning made their way through Owen, Scott, Harrison, Bourbon, northeast Fayette, and western Clark counties.

No incident reports have been shared with LEX 18 at this time.

