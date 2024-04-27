Wilmore Coaster Car Derby brings community together

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A downhill drag race descended on Jessamine County on Saturday as the Wilmore Coaster Car Derby occupied both lanes of Main Street.

The race originated in Nicholasville as an idea from Rob Gullette and a friend. Ten years ago, they brought another race to Wilmore. After the first race lost enthusiasm, their efforts focused on the Wilmore community.

“There’s a big influx of cars,” Gullette said, speaking on how the event has grown. “We had about 10 or 12 generally, now today I think we’ve got 21 participants.”

The event gained community support, and people lined the sidewalks to watch the racing. Thanks to business support, the event is free for both kids entering the race and people watching.

“Most of the cars are owned by individual businesses and they find their own driver,” Gullette said. “What happens is sometimes the business doesn’t have a driver, so if there’s someone in the community that’s either here at the race or that inquires early enough, they can put in an application and get in the car.”

One of the drivers making her first start was Hazel Magness.

“I practiced on a hill, but it wasn’t this kind of hill,” Hazel said. “I feel like it’s gonna be fun though.”

It was fun, indeed.

“Just watch these kids,” Gullette said. “When they come off the ramps the smiles will tell you everything. Some of them come off fierce, and ready to race as hard as they can, and some of them are just having a ball.”

The cars only have a steering wheel and a brake to help control the car. Gravity does the rest.

At the end of the day, family and friendships are all that matter. In her first event, Hazel made the championship race and finished second to one of her friends.

“It was awesome,” said Glen Magness, Hazel’s dad. “This is our first year doing this, first year that I’ve been out here seeing this as well. So it was a great time.”

