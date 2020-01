LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's virtually a Yahtzee day for the UK Football team Friday after Wildcats offensive lineman, Landon Young, announced he would return to Kentucky.

Young tore his ACL and sat out the 2018 season for the Wildcats. The Lafayette standout returned this year to help Lynn Bowden and the offense put up some record numbers in their final two games of the regular season. Then, he was a big part of the Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech.