Car crash victims recognized during day of remembrance

LEXINGTON, Ky. — According to AAA, 41,000 Americans died in car crashes in 2023. Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for car crash victims.

"This day is to set aside to remember those people, they had lives that touched other people, there are people still mourning over those losses," said AAA public affairs manager Lori Weaver Hawkins.

She says 843 Kentuckians lost their lives in crashes last year, which is up from the previous year. So far in 2024, there have been 637 deaths.

"That's somebody's life, that's someone's loved ones, their mom, dad, brother, sister, child ,grandparent, grandchild," said Weaver Hawkins.

Rose Hensley lost her husband Jonathan in a crash in August. He was cycling on Ironworks Pike in Scott County when he was hit by a car in broad daylight.

"We had a plan to be in each other's lives and do things with each other, whether with the kids or without, and all of that is now gone, and I don't know if I can keep doing that without him," Hensley told LEX 18 on September 4.

AAA says for pedestrians and cyclists, make yourself as visible as possible. Also, walk or bike against traffic.

For motorists, follow the speed limit, never drink and drive, and limit distractions.