Holiday Giveaway: Christmas Island lights up Lake Cumberland

One of Kentucky's most magical holiday traditions is back at Lake Cumberland. General Burnside Island State Park in Pulaski County has transformed into a festive holiday destination filled with sparkling lights, seasonal displays, and family-friendly Christmas cheer.

Now through December 31, 2026, locals and visitors can experience the magic of the season in Burnside with a beautiful holiday atmosphere by the lake.

2026 Christmas Island

When: November 18 - December 31 from 6:00 to 9:00pm

Where General Burnside Island State Park, 8801 US-27, Burnside, Kentucky

Phone: (606) 341-4452

Website: Christmas Island - Visit Burnside

Our Holiday Giveaway is presented by My Favorite Things and Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care. One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes 2 tickets for a ride on the Polar Express at Big South Fork Scenic Railway/Stearns Depot in Stearns (valid 11/13/26 – 12/23/26); One carload entrance ticket into the Christmas Island Night in Burnside (valid 11/18/26 – 12/31/26); $100 Charred Oak Gift Card; $100 Reno's Gift Card; a certificate for a two-night weekend stay for winner and guest at Lake Cumberland Resort, in a single standard room based on double occupancy. The total value of the gifts from Burnside Tourism is $640.

For your chance to win, go to Holiday Giveaway.