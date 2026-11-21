Holiday Giveaway: My Favorite Things in Lexington

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at My Favorite Things in Lexington. The locally owned and operated store features unique gifts, beautiful home decor, Christmas decorations, high-quality furniture, and professional interior design service.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Tom Ulshafer for this year's hottest gifts and big deals on Black Friday.

My Favorite Things

Address: 2721 Old Rosebud Road, Suite 110, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 264-0923

Website: My Favorite Things – My Favorite Things in Lexington KY, Kentucky's premiere store for famous name luxury furniture, unique gifts, home decor, and interior design consultation.

Our Holiday Giveaway is presented by My Favorite Things and Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington. One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes a Spartina travel set/gift basket with a Spartina tote bag, Spartina cosmetic case, Spartina scarf, Spartina wristlet, Spartina large wristlet, Spartina key chain, Spartina notebook, and Spartina jewelry organizer. The total value of the gifts from My Favorite Things is $500.

For your chance to win, go to Holiday Giveaway.