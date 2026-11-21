Holiday Giveaway: S&S Tire gives back for the holidays

For more than 50 years, S&S Tire has been Central Kentucky's favorite locally owned tire and auto service center. Since 2004, S&S Tire has also given back for the holidays as an official collection station for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign.

This year's local drive benefits children in Fayette, Jessamine, and Franklin counties. In 2025, S&S Tire collected 16,454 toys for 7,170 children.

Now through December 5, 2026, you can donate new, unwrapped toys worth $10 or more at participating S&S Tire locations. The most-needed toys are for babies, toddles, and teens.

If you drop off a toy, you will receive $10 off your S&S Tire purchase. You can also get a free winter inspection with any service. For more information, call (859) 347-5600 or visit Retail | Tires & Auto Repair in Lexington & Nicholasville, KY | S&S Tire.

Owner Taylor McNeil joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about this year's toy drive and how viewers can get involved.

Our Holiday Giveaway is presented by My Favorite Things and Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lexington. One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $4,000. It includes a $300 S&S Tire gift certificate.

For your chance to win, go to Holiday Giveaway.