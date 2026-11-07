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Lexington Children's Theatre presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical"

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Lexington Children's Theatre presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical"
The Lexington Children's is getting ready to bring to life The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical at the Lexington Opera House. The Herdmans are known as the worst kids in the history of the world. When they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics.
In an effort to prove everyone wrong, director Grace Bradley gives the Herdmans a chance. Erin Bylund, who plays Grace Bradley, and her daughter, Madelyn, who plays Baby Angel, join Jennifer Palumbo to take you behind the scenes of the production.
Lexington Children's Theatre presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" 

When: Sunday, November 29 at 2:00pm
Saturday, December 5 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm (Pay What You Will)

Sunday, December 6 at 2:00pm

Where: Lexington Opera House, 418 West Short Street
Phone: (859) 254-4546
Website: Lexington Children's Theatre - Lexington Children's Theatre

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