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"What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives - 11/26

BOTB Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives
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When the temperatures drop in the winter, utility bills can climb. In this edition of "What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, Sha Phillips joins Jennifer Palumbo to share ways people can save energy and money during the winter months. Learn more at Home | Together We Save.

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