Rapid Fire Home Buyers Home Giveaway

Rapid Fire Home Buyers is bringing its annual Home Giveaway to Lexington for the first time. One deserving family will receive a home at no cost.

Now in its third year, the Rapid Fire Home Giveaway takes a house in need of new life, renovates it from top to bottom, and gives the finished home to a family with no strings attached.

To nominate someone and learn more about the Home Giveaway, call (859) 577-9810 or visit Rapid Fire Home Giveaway 2026.