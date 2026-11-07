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Rapid Fire Home Buyers Home Giveaway

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Rapid Fire Home Buyers Home Giveaway 
Rapid Fire Home Buyers is bringing its annual Home Giveaway to Lexington for the first time. One deserving family will receive a home at no cost.
Now in its third year, the Rapid Fire Home Giveaway takes a house in need of new life, renovates it from top to bottom, and gives the finished home to a family with no strings attached.
To nominate someone and learn more about the Home Giveaway, call (859) 577-9810 or visit Rapid Fire Home Giveaway 2026.

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