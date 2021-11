LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington restaurant, Pies & Pints, is holding a fundraiser Monday to help Ty Abner's family.

Abner was murdered in October. He worked at the restuarant.

Pies & Pints posted on social media Friday that 100% of all food and non-alcoholic beverage proceeds Monday will be donated to Abner's family.

Abner died after police said Benjamin Call punched and kicked him multiple times inside a downtown parking garage.

Call is charged with murder.