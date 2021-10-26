Short Street beating suspect charged with murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have made an arrest in connection to Monday evening’s deadly attack inside the parking garage on West Short Street.

Benjamin Call is being detained at the Fayette County Detention Center after being charged in the murder of 31-year-old John Tyler “Ty” Abner.

According to police, they arrived at the scene and saw Abner being attacked. Fayette County Coroner, Gary Ginn pronounced Abner dead at the scene, and Ginn believes the cause was “blunt force,” but an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Abner, we’re told by an employee of Pies and Pints, the downtown Lexington pizza restaurant had completed a shift there and had just met Call that day. The two spent some time together before leaving. The employee said they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. Co-workers of Abner’s were clearly devastated by the news.

Call's arrest citation says he "caused the death of the person by striking [Abner] repeatedly with hands and feet until they had killed the victim." It also says the homicide was captured on surveillance video.

LEX 18 spoke with a relative of Abner’s who wrote: “Tyler was the kindest person you could ever meet. My heart breaks for his husband and daughter. My whole family is devastated by this loss,” said his aunt, Teresa Hart.

Others who knew Mr. Abner declined to comment, but his husband, John, provided media outlets with a picture of Ty.

Police haven’t shared a motive for the attack, and it’s still unsure if they uncovered a reason for the altercation. Ginn is hopeful the autopsy results will be available by Wednesday.