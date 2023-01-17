Emmerson, dog with wheelchair, finds forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the end of December, we told you about a special dog in Lexington who needed a new home.

A few weeks later, Emmerson the German Shepherd has found the perfect owner thanks to local rescue Paws 4 the Cause.

Emmerson was born with severe spina bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around, which is why Paws 4 the Cause was determined to find the perfect home for the puppy.

They found that in Alyssa White, who this weekend drove around nine hours each way to adopt the dog she says stole her heart.

"It was very overwhelming," said general manager Anita Spreitzer. "Kathryn and I both cried. From the minute I met that puppy, I knew she was going to go on to bigger and great things."

Emmerson is now settling into her new life in Virginia with her mom and the rest of her pack of pooches.

"I knew it from the moment I saw her, I thought she's definitely going to be my dog," White said.

Paws 4 the Cause says White is just the right person for Emmerson. She already has two dogs, Beau and Scout, and Scout has three legs.

That hasn't stopped Scout from becoming an adventure dog, White says, and she has the same goal for Emmy.

"Sometimes she might get thrown in my backpack and that's okay, but I want people to see if they're active they can definitely do it with a special needs dog," White told LEX 18.

She's also planning to set up an Instagram account for Emmerson so she can keep sharing her inspiring story.

"Emmerson is a perfect example, and so is my other dog Scout, that they can really conquer anything they put their mind to," she said.

While Emmerson has been adopted, the work for Paws 4 the Cause is not done. They're currently caring for multiple dogs with disabilities.

For more information, visit their website.