'God called me to her': Abused horse gets a second chance

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scarlet, a horse who was rehabilitated at the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center in Nicholasville, has been adopted.

In September of 2024, LEX 18 introduced you to Scarlet after she was brought to the rescue from animal control.

Scarlet was 600 pounds underweight and had a long road to recovery.

At the end of August, Scarlet found her forever home with her new owner, 17-year-old Bella Day. Day lives just a mile down the road from the rescue.

“I had been praying on it for a few weeks, and I felt like God was calling me to get her," said Day. "Her story was really sad, and I really felt connected to her when I met her.”

Today, Scarlet is just 40 pounds shy of her goal weight.

Day says she wants other people to consider adopting. The same day she brought Scarlet home, she also brought home another rescue horse named Waimaya.

“I think with rescuing, they often get overlooked by people," said Day. "No one sees many good things about them, so they automatically assume they’re not going to be great horses.”

Day says her faith was a big part of her decision.

“I feel God’s presence when I’m with her, because it’s like a comfort feeling, because when I’m with her, it’s like God is with you even in nature, and you don’t realize that,” said Day.

Scarlet and Waimaya will now live out the rest of their lives in a beautiful green pasture, surrounded by love and unlimited treats.