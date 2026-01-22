'If you give a child a book': Elementary students pick donated books to take home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — School libraries give access to a world of materials for students to borrow and grow their reading skills. However, most library books eventually have to be returned.

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic Books, Lex 18 continues its ‘If You Give A Child A Book’ campaign to send students home with books they can keep. On Thursday, the assortment of books filled the library at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Lexington.

“This is one of the most exciting weeks of the year,” said the school's principal, Matt Griffin. “Our kids get really excited.”

During these giveaways, students, such as fourth-grader Vanessa Quinonez, get to pick out five books to take home for free.

“I just picked the books that I saw that I really liked,” she said. “I just looked through the pages and see some stuff that must have been funny or something that I like that was cool.”

“It's such a full circle moment to see that things from our generation, our childhood, are still bringing kids the same type of joy that they brought us,” added Griffin.

These gifts were made possible by your donations through Lex 18’s If You Give A Child A Book campaign.

“This really goes a long way because not every child has access to a ton of texts at their house,” Griffin said.

“I really appreciate it for like, letting us get it for free,” said Quinonez. “That's really helpful for people who want to read more.”

From students to teachers, everyone who visited the library made sure to share their thanks.