The Nest in Lexington receives generous donation during annual diaper drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington non-profit that helps moms and families was given a big boost of its own during its 2nd annual "Love The Nest" diaper drive.

"This is the most amazing gift I think we've ever revived," said Jenny Norman, Director of Family Assistance and Child Care.

Thousands of diapers now fill The Nest's front office after a truck-load arrived Monday.

Thanks to a very generous donation, the non-profit has already reached more than 15,000 diapers in the first two days of their challenge. That's more than half their initial goal of 30,000 diapers.

"I actually got a call from the company he ordered them from, and his first response was, I might be ruining a surprise, but I have 15,000 diapers," said Norman. "And I'm pretty sure I laid the phone down and was like what, when, who, where, how?"

Father Jim Sichko is how. He heard about the diaper drive on LEX 18 last week and immediately knew he wanted to help. Sichko ordered 15,376 diapers and pull-ups.

"Diapers are expensive and having the supplies here and being able to asisst, it takes one less worry and one less burden off a mom," said Father Jim.

But with 26 days left in February, The Nest might have to increase their goal thanks to the generosity of people like Father Jim.

"Maybe you can't do this much, but I bet every one of us who are watching could get a pack of diapers, and ship them here, and there you go," said Father Jim.

A man on a mission and an organization grateful for what's inside these boxes.

Learn more about The Nest's diaper drive here.