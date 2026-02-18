Russell County community mourning death of 15-year-old softball player

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Russell County are mourning the death of a 15-year-old softball player who collapsed during tryouts earlier this week.

The coroner says Brylie Northcutt died of a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lung. The Russell County High School freshman collapsed during softball practice on Monday.

"They still don't understand, how someone their age, can be here and then not here, and I can't answer that for them," said Principal Shanna Tarter.

The halls at Russell County High School are quiet and empty as the school community processes the sudden loss.

"It's just about taking care of our students here whose hearts are broken, they're confused, they don't understand, and we don't understand, and the teachers are heartbroken," Tarter said.

The medical emergency happened suddenly during practice.

"Our coaches did everything that they could," Tarter said.

Tarter says Northcutt was a gifted student who was quiet and kind. She was active in her church youth group.

"She was a great freshman and was on her way to being a great Laker," Tarter said.

The school brought in extra counselors and has a room specifically for her teammates to help them process their grief.

"We're just listening to them and trying to let them work through their emotions," Tarter said.

A local t-shirt shop has also made a memorial t-shirt for Northcutt.