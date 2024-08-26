Cycling advocate shares safety tips following fatal crash involving a cyclist

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Investigations continue after 39-year-old Jonathan Hensley was killed while riding his bike along Ironworks Pike. Captain Jeremy Johnson of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene of the accident, which happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

“Obviously, bicycles are allowed on this roadway,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing preventing them from being on this roadway. This road, like you said, is more narrow, has a lot of hillcrests.”

Authorities haven’t determined if the terrain caused the crash, but Johnson said the vehicle's driver is cooperating with the investigation.

In the wake of the crash, cycling advocate Randy Thomas hopes cyclists and motorists can learn how to better look out for one another.

“It’s a public thoroughfare,” Thomas said. “We are traffic, just like anything else. Not only do we have the right to be out there, we have the ability to do that.”

Thomas shared the biggest step cyclists can take is staying visible. That includes wearing bright, reflective clothing and making use of front and rear lights. Thomas also has a few tips for motorists.

“Watch your speed,” he said. “I mean there’s a reason why there’s speed limits on the roads. Speed is often a huge factor in any kind of crash.”

Kentucky law requires motorists to give about three feet of space. Thomas added, “we’d actually like more than that in terms of, three feet’s not that far, but it is a little bit of a buffer.”

Of course, it’s extra important to know your surroundings, especially on a hilly, narrow, and well-traveled road like Ironworks Pike.

“That’s a road that actually has a lot of cyclists on it,” said Thomas. “Being aware of your surroundings. So if you can’t see over a hill, you don’t know what’s on the other side of that hill.”

