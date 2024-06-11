Former UK baseball players share the impact Kentucky’s CWS bid has on the youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At first glance, it looked like another day of summer training at D-BAT Lexington as the sounds of bat barrels cracking balls rang through the air. Underneath the constant clanging, a conversation hung in the air, centered around Kentucky Baseball’s triumph over Oregon State in the Lexington Super Regionals.

“I can say to my family, I was at the game when they made it to the College World Series,” said Cameron Williams, participating in a summer baseball camp.

At 10 years old, Cameron plays left field, right field, and pitcher for his travel ball team. He said he got back home a little after one in the morning.

“I just want to be a good college player, and one day I want to go to the MLB,” he said.

While Cameron practiced, a few of the D-BAT instructors walked in, both former Kentucky Baseball players. One instructor, Sean Coughlin, played as catcher on the 2006 Kentucky team that won the SEC Championship.

“I couldn’t be more happy for Mingione and the program,” Coughlin said. “For them to do something that’s never been done before is incredible.”

The other instructor and former player, Chase Bryan, played outfielder in 2020 and 2021, and he played alongside six of the current players.

“I texted all of them last night and was like, ‘I’m proud of you guys. It was so fun to watch. Job’s not finished for you though,’” Bryan said.

BBN Tonight The Bat Cats are headed to Omaha for the first time in program history Kinsey Lee

Both Bryan and Coughlin understand just how large of an effort it took to make the College World Series. And both declined to watch the games in-person, as to not jinx the team.

“It’s really just a gritty performance by them to get to where they are and climb the mountain that was so tall for us for such a long time,” Bryan said. “They have set a new standard for the program, it’s been really fun to watch.”

The success of the Bat Cats has grabbed the attention of Big Blue Nation across the state, from longtime baseball watchers to fans who typically just watch basketball or football.

“I think it opens up a whole bunch of eyes,” Coughlin said. "Since I came here in 2006, I believe we’ve been right there in contention, and I believe this is going to put us back on the map for being a baseball school.”

The first-ever berth into the College World Series for the Cats is also catching the attention of the younger crowd.

“It’s been fun to watch because now a lot of kids are watching baseball,” Bryan said. Rather than getting a single dose of baseball during weekly lessons, Bryan explained that kids are watching the games to learn more, then coming into lessons with more questions.

These kids also make up a pool of local talent that hopes to fill future rosters for the Cats.

“You have these youngsters around here that come in and you know they strive to play at Kentucky again,” Coughlin said. “That kind of went away for a little bit, but I think the way that Mingione has created the environment and the program and the locker room setting, you know, people are striving to get there again.”

These claims were backed by talking to Cameron. Being able to watch his fellow Kentuckians make it to the College World Series serves as a motivator to chase after a similar future.

“When I go watch baseball live at an actual field, it inspires me that I can do it too,” Cameron said.

It may be awhile before Cameron might hop on Coach Mingione’s radar, but kids across Kentucky are rooting for this Wildcat team in their first journey to Omaha.