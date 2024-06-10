The Bat Cats are headed to Omaha for the first time in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of another record breaking crowd at Kentucky Proud Park, with 7,558 fans in attendance, the Cats clinched their spot in the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Kentucky swept Oregon State in the Lexington Super Regional with a 3-2 in game two after midnight on Monday.

Nolan McCarthy got the offense going in the top of the second, drilled an RBI double down the left field line. Thanks to the wall, Ryan Nicholson turned up the speed for the first run of the game.

Top of the fourth, McCarthy executed a perfect bunt to bring in Mitchell Daly. Cats took the 2-0 lead.

Mason Moore looked to extend his postseason scoreless inning streak on the mound, but fell apart in the fourth inning.

After two walks in the fourth to tie the game up 2-2, Kentucky made a pitching change bringing in Cameron O'Brien.

Moore finished his postseason streak pitching 23.2 innings wihtout a single run.

He finished tonight's game pitching 3.1 innings, no hits, two runs and four strikeouts.

O'Brien pitched three innings with one hit, no runs and five strikeouts.

Robert Hogan pitched

Top of the seventh, Nolan McCarthy ran home all the way from second after a wild pitch for a strikeout RBI.

Tonight's win tied the single season record for wins in a season with 45. It's the eighth season the Cats have had 40 wins or more, and it's the first time in program history with back-to-back seasons of 40 wins or more.

Kentucky will play the winner of Georgia and NC State. That series is currently tied 1-1. Game three Monday.