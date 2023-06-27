All girls baseball team representing Kentucky in National Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state of Kentucky will be represented by an all girls baseball team in the Baseball For All National Baseball Tournament next month.

The Bluegrass Banshees will head to Elizabethtown, Ky. for the 12U National Tournament July 12-16th.

This is the first time an all-girls baseball team will represent Kentucky since the tournament began in 2015.

Baseball for All is proud to partner with Ripken Baseball to host the 8th annual BFA Nationals, the largest girls’ baseball tournament in the United States, at The Ripken Experience® Elizabethtown in Kentucky.

Since 2015, they have welcomed girls from all over the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Mexico, South Korea, and beyond to compete in this one-of-a-kind tournament—a unique opportunity for girls in baseball to be surrounded by hundreds of others who love the game just as much as they do.

You'll hear from the Bluegrass Banshees throughout the week on LEX18.com.

The team has also created a GoFundMe account with help for travel and lodging. If you would like to donate, click here