Drexel transfer Amari Williams commits to Kentucky

Williams makes his decision after his official visit with Kentucky over the weekend.
Matt Rourke/AP
Drexel's Amari Williams, right, passes the ball past Villanova's Eric Dixon during the half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 20:06:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope secured his first big transfer commitment on Sunday with Amari Williams.

The Drexel transfer makes his decision after his official visit with Kentucky over the weekend, even visiting Keeneland with Coach Pope on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound big man averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game this past season, including eight double-doubles.

Williams is a three-time Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the First-team All-CAA the past two seasons.

Williams is the first grab out of the portal for Coach Pope adding experience to this limited roster. Williams joins incoming freshman Travis Perry and recent commitment Collin Chandler, who's been on a mission trip the past two years and was originally committed to BYU.

