EKU men's golf coach Tereshko wins Kentucky State Amateur

LEXINGTON, Ky. — EKU men's golf head coach Justin Tereshko [ekusports.com] shot nine under over the three-day event to claim the Clark's Pump-N-Shop 109th Kentucky State Amateur Championship on Thursday afternoon at Kearney Hill Golf Links.

With the victory, Tereshko receives a lifetime exemption to the Kentucky Amateur Championship and a five-year exemption to the Kentucky Open. He also will have his name permanently engraved on the Kentucky Amateur Championship trophy.

Thursday's win earned Tereshko 800 points towards the John C. Owens Kentucky Player of the Year award, as of Thursday, June 15, Justin sits atop the state leader board with 980 points through two events.

Tereshko shot a three-round total of 204 (-9), turning in rounds of 70-66-68 to claim the event, his five under second round placed him tied for first heading into Thursday's finale.

His exceptional performance birding the 17th and 18th holes on Thursday gave Tereshko the one stroke lead over Jackson Finney and Campbell Kremer to claim the championship. He led the entire 156 player field on par-3 and par-5 holes, finishing 54-hole event with 14 birdies and 49 pars.

Alongside Tereshko's performance, EKU had four other former or current players who made the final cut into round three in Will Sallee, Zach Watterson, Camden Robertson, and Patrick Williams.