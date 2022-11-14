Emotional vigil held for Lexington high school student who died in Kentucky River car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dark and cold Sunday night at a vigil in Lexington was warmed only by candlelight, with each one representing a life touched by Maci Wyan, the 17-year-old whose body was found in the Kentucky Saturday morning.

Those who knew her best huddled together Sunday night outside of Frederick Douglas High School

“She would always break her back for others, she would never think about herself, it’s just crazy,” said one of the speakers at the vigil, who did not identify himself.

Students mobilized the vigil not even a day after learning about her death – a car accident that sent the vehicle she was driving into the Kentucky River on Friday night.

“This is just not how beautiful girls like Maci are supposed to go,” another speaker at the vigil said.

Wyan had recently transferred to Lafayette High School in Lexington. Even so, she never left the Fredrick Douglas High School community. Sharing in their grief were members of her family such as her twin brother Tyler Wyan, who also spoke at the vigil.

“Maci was a beautiful soul and all of us cared about her dearly, and I never thought I would have to give this speech about my own sister before she graduated high school,” Tyler Wyan said.

The two were inseparable, their mother explained.

“Everyone that I know looked up to her dearly,” Tyler Wyan said. “She was my best friend and I cared about her more than anybody.”

Her mother, Jennifer McClure, said Maci was the love of her life.

“Maci was bigger and bolder and brighter and shinier and prettier than anyone I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I don’t know how I’m going to go on without her,” McClure said.

She asked Maci’s friends to support their family, continuing to fill their home with the laughter it so often had with all the friends Maci would bring over. One of those friends wasn’t able to hold back tears as she said she would fulfill Maci’s mother's ask.

“Even though she’s not here, I know she is,” one of Maci’s friends said about Maci. “I’m going to be there for you whenever you need me, you call me and I’ll be there.”