GURU Fitness opens second location in Lexington

ELI GEHN | LEX 18
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 25, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — GURU Fitness, a fitness program started by Dale Robinson, father of former Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson, opened its second location Saturday in Lexington.

The program originally started in Robinson's garage, then he opened his first location in Frankfort in 2017.

GURU Fitness offers programming designed to generate unique results through 50 minute total body, station-based bootcamp classes that incorporate cardio and strength training.

"It feels so relaxing. A lot of weight off my shoulders," said Robinson. "There's a lot of pressure to open up another business in a new town, but the support is phenomenal."

"Positive vibes all of the time," said GURU Fitness instructor Sam English. "If someone isn't feeling the positive vibes, it's magnetic to where everybody else pulls them up. It's really great, the people here are one of a kind."

If you are interested in taking classes at GURU Fitness or want more information, visit their website here!

